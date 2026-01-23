Thank you Ellie Leonard, The Alfalfa Mail, Reda Rountree (she/her), Robin Payes, The Paris Adventuress, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on how Trump has made the U.S. "America Alone."
Plus Jim talks about why America needs to remember its place leading the fight for Democracy around the world.
Jan 23, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
