The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on how Trump has made the U.S. "America Alone."

Plus Jim talks about why America needs to remember its place leading the fight for Democracy around the world.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Jan 23, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, The Alfalfa Mail, Reda Rountree (she/her), Robin Payes, The Paris Adventuress, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture