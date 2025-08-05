Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro on Texas redistricting plus Juliet Jeske of Decoding Fox News on Fox ignoring the Epstein Files
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Aug 05, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Decoding Fox News
Writes Decoding Fox News Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post