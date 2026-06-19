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Former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig on Dark Money in Politics
Plus Jim calls out Trump's new Qatari Air Force One jet.
Jun 19, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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