The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig on Dark Money in Politics

Plus Jim calls out Trump's new Qatari Air Force One jet.
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Jim Acosta, Adam Kinzinger, and Lawrence Lessig
Jun 19, 2026

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