Former GOP Strategist Stuart Stevens on Greenland Threats and Elliot Williams on ICE and a New Book on Vigilante Bernie Goetz

Plus Jim responds to Elon Musk's criticism of seeking accountability for Trump law-breaking.
Jan 19, 2026
Thank you Decoding Fox News, Brodee Myers-Cooke, Steward Beckham, Dianne Mize, Joan Donaldson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.

