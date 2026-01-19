Thank you Decoding Fox News, Brodee Myers-Cooke, Steward Beckham, Dianne Mize, Joan Donaldson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Former GOP Strategist Stuart Stevens on Greenland Threats and Elliot Williams on ICE and a New Book on Vigilante Bernie Goetz
Plus Jim responds to Elon Musk's criticism of seeking accountability for Trump law-breaking.
Jan 19, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Elliot Williams
Lincoln Square
