Full Video And Transcript: Donald Trump's Incoherent Unfunny WHCD Disaster Of A Speech
Because This Dinner Wasn't Already Embarrassing Enough
In case you missed it, the White House Correspondents’ Association held a do-over WHC Dinner on Friday at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC that was such a disaster, Jim Acosta came off his vacation to trash it. Twice!
Feel free to skip through the incoherent bits — wait, that’s the whole thing. Here is the full video and transcript of Donald Trump’s heinous speech: