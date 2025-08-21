There has been much hand-wringing inside pro-democracy and Democratic Party circles over the last week, in response to the recent barrage of social media missiles fired at Donald Trump by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Which gives you some sense of what the problem is with the anti-Trump forces these days. To put it in ALL CAPS: KNOCK. OFF. THE. HAND-WRINGING.

Do you think Donald Trump and his acolytes on the far-right are up at night, staring at the ceiling, over… well… anything right now? Of course not. They are just going for it. Whether it is the White House takeover of the nation’s capital or shaking down universities for hundreds of millions of dollars, or his weaponizing of the government to target his perceived enemies, Trump is burning it all to the ground, and he and his family are going to rake in a truck load of money in the process. Squeamish much? Not MAGA.

Enter Newsom who, along with a spunky social media team, has decided to fight 🔥 with 🔥. The result has been something to behold. The governor’s press team is not only trolling Trump in 🔠🔒. Their meme game is pretty strong too. I dare the casual reader to scroll past the following memes and tweets and keep a straight face.

Okay the last one is gratuitous. But damn, it’s funny and, in the meantime, making a good point. Much of the Newsom mockery is aimed at skewering the bizarre, and occasionally frightening, cult-like worship of Trump. The image of Hulk Hogan, Tucker Carlson, and Kid Rock all laying hands on Newsom as if he were a source of divine providence is obviously a much-needed dig at all of the insanely hypocritical deification of Trump by Christian conservatives. And the tweet about hating Kid Rock is an A+ troll of Trump’s weird obsession with Taylor Swift. Trump Attacks Taylor Swift

Not all Trump critics are convinced. “Morning Joe” anchor Joe Scarborough took Newsom to task, accusing the governor of trying “to school Donald Trump,” instead of focusing on affordability issues.

“Democrats are trying to find their footing, and it’s quite embarrassing. I mean Gavin Newsom, have you seen what he’s doing online?” Scarborough lamented.

Come on Joe! Some of this stuff is objectively hilarious. Yes, Democrats need a better message. And as Zohran Mamdani recently demonstrated in New York, affordability and taming inflation are potent issues for the party. But, let’s face it, Democrats could use a good laugh and better zingers. For years, right-wing hacks have argued, “the left can’t meme.” As an old editor of mine used to tell me when coaching my writing, “you need to sharpen your arrows.” Newsom’s team is doing just that.

Now, it is true that should Newsom run for the presidency in 2028, he will have to land on a message that inspires Democrats in a way that catapults his candidacy off of the socials and touches grass. And sure, to be competitive in a general election, he will have to attract enough independents who can look past his progressive record in arguably the most progressive state in the country. But all of that can wait. First, the governor and the rest of the Democratic field need to demonstrate they can punch back, even if it means occasionally hitting below the belt. Why wait for Trump, who notably has a history of aiming in that direction, to do that first?

Right before I launched into the world of independent media, I was having drinks with friends who encouraged me to call my podcast: “Fuck It, With Jim Acosta.” Remembering how my mother put soap in my mouth when I was a young child (yes, she really did. Liquid soap), when I said “shit” at the dinner table, I went the safer route. Hence, “The Jim Acosta Show.” Boring, yes. But I can still taste that spoon full of blue, Dawn dish soap. And in defense of the show, we do “Fuck It Fridays” whenever we can. It’s fucking cathartic, if you don’t mind my saying.

In short, Newsom is saying “fuck it.” And for now, so should the rest of the Democratic party, until there are no fucks to give, while there is still a democracy to give a fuck about. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!