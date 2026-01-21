The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show

George Conway on the 25th Amendment, Independent Journalist Zach Toombs and Danish Comedian Huxi Bach.

Plus Jim calls out Karoline Leavitt for lying about Trump's Greenland/Iceland screw-up.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Zach Toombs's avatar
George Conway's avatar
Jim Acosta, Zach Toombs, and George Conway
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Tara Setmayer, Dianne Mize, Evident Media, Abby Marin, Mc Nelly Torres, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zach Toombs! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture