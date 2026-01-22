The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show

Glenn Kirschner and Dave Aronberg on ICE and Ed Elson on Trump TACOS Again

Plus Fanone and Dunn join Jim to talk Jack Smith fireworks
Jim Acosta's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Dave Aronberg's avatar
Ed Elson's avatar
+2
Jim Acosta, Glenn Kirschner, Dave Aronberg, and 3 others
Jan 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Lev Parnas, The Feed, Joe Boyd, Evan Stern, The Alfalfa Mail, and many others for tuning into my live video with Glenn Kirschner, Dave Aronberg, and Ed Elson! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture