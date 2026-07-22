Inset: AI Illustration

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA), who is widely viewed as a 2028 presidential contender and whose recent campaigning for other Dems has only increased that buzz, is vowing to thwart Donald Trump’s attempts to meddle in the upcoming midterms.

On Tuesday’s show, Jim Acosta asked the governor about last week’s lie-riddled Trump address, and Gov. Shapiro unleashed.

He called Trump out for being an “unhinged” liar, and bragged about smacking Trump down in court as state AG — forty-three times: