The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Gov Wes Moore and Jack Cocchiarella

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jack Cocchiarella's avatar
Jim Acosta and Jack Cocchiarella
Jul 03, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, Dani Smart, Amy McGrath, Tina Krall, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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