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Gov Wes Moore and Jack Cocchiarella
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jul 03, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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