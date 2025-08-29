Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
GUN VIOLENCE IN AMERICA: ANDY PARKER, WHO LOST DAUGHTER ALISON TO GUN VIOLENCE, JOINS JIM TO DISCUSS MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Aug 29, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andy Parker
Writes Andy's Fight Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post