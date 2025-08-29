The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
28
56

GUN VIOLENCE IN AMERICA: ANDY PARKER, WHO LOST DAUGHTER ALISON TO GUN VIOLENCE, JOINS JIM TO DISCUSS MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Andy Parker's avatar
Jim Acosta
and
Andy Parker
Aug 29, 2025
28
56
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Georgia Patrick
,
Scotty
,
Mary
,
Terese Genecco
,
Musings on Interesting Times
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture