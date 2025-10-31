The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
39
49

Happy Halloween from the Show! With Olivia Troye, Dem Influencer Sawyer Hackett and Federal Employee Union Pres. Everett Kelley

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Sawyer Hackett's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Olivia of Troye
, and
Sawyer Hackett
Oct 31, 2025
39
49
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Kristin Lehrer
,
Caro Henry
,
Amy McGrath
,
Quentin Robinson
,
Lisa N. Peterson
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture