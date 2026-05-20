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Harry Dunn, Michael Fanone, Molly Jong-Fast and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Plus Jim calls out Trump's latest nutty comments on vegans and voting.
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Jim Acosta, Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, and Molly Jong-Fast
May 20, 2026
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