The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Has Trump Given Up? I'll discuss his staggering presidency with independent journalist Jim Acosta, and we'll take your questions.

A recording from Jim Acosta and John Harwood's live video
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John Harwood's avatar
Jim Acosta and John Harwood
Jun 18, 2026
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