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Has Trump Given Up? I'll discuss his staggering presidency with independent journalist Jim Acosta, and we'll take your questions.
A recording from Jim Acosta and John Harwood's live video
Jun 18, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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