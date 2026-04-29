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Caroline Coward's avatar
Caroline Coward
9h

If they were merely dumb, their effect would be benign. They are reckless and foolhardy, which makes all this so very dangerous.

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Janis Elliott's avatar
Janis Elliott
9h

to quote Danielle Moodie: “ it’s a firehose of Fuckery” no one has asked kegsbreath about the lack of food for those deployed… he’s got $92 million in rib eyes, salmon and seafood for himself but nothing except gray food for servicemen and women

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