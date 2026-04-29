Actual Photo of Kid Rock at the Pentagon via Secretary Hegseth

Over a mind-numbing span of approximately the last 48 hours, American brains have been assaulted with an absurd amount of Trumpian stupidity. And as Alec Baldwin famously said on 30 Rock, “Lemon, it’s Wednesday.” Yes, that is Kid Rock addressing the troops at the Pentagon this week. It is tempting to think photos, like the one above, are AI generated. But no. Your intrepid reporter checked. And that happened. Apparently, the Trump administration’s self-described War Secretary, Pete Hegseth invited Mr. Rock to Washington for a taxpayer-funded joyride on an Apache helicopter at a nearby base in Virginia. Yup, even as the U.S. is allegedly still engaged in a military conflict with Iran that has triggered a global energy crisis. Don’t worry. Trump has that under control. Just this morning, he warned via Truth Social that “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT.” By the way,

Actual Truth Social Post from Trump

Maybe America could “get smart soon?”

If it feels like you are living through a sequel to the film, Idiocracy, you are not alone. The 2006 cult classic, directed by Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge, is more resonant today than ever. Starring Luke Wilson, the movie imagines a near-future American dystopia where the U.S. is governed by morons. Sound familiar?Wilson’s heroically average character is looked upon as a savior of a nation that is plagued by a self-inflicted environmental catastrophe - Americans keep watering their farms with a sports drink instead of actual water. Go figure! In Idiocracy, criminals are subjected to capital punishment at monster truck rallies.

Okay, we haven’t reached peak Idiocracy yet. But we can see it from here. That glimpse came in the form of the latest indictment of James Comey. A federal grand jury in North Carolina indicted Comey Tuesday at the urging of the Trump Justice Department which alleged the former FBI director threatened the life of Donald Trump with a photo posted on Instagram. The post featured the numbers “86-47,” written in sea shells on a beach. Of course, the number 86 is slang for “take out” and 47 refers to Trump being the 47th president of the United States. Could he also go by 34 or 32? As in his latest approval rating? I digress.

Comey’s Alleged Crime? Seashells. Instagram Image Deleted by James Comey

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche comically strained to defend the charges against Comey by claiming that a “tremendous amount of investigation” went into the case. Nobody is buying it, including Trump’s most ridiculous legal defenders. Even George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who regularly runs interference for Trump on Fox News, said the case is likely to be thrown out. When you’ve lost Turley…

Comey, who quickly deleted the post after he learned the numeric reference could be construed to have violent connotations, said he would fight the indictment in court.

“I’m still innocent. I’m still not afraid. And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. So let’s go,” Comey said in a video response to the new charges.

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Other scenes from our Trumpian Idiocracy abound. Witness the federal workers who are currently applying blue paint to the bottom of the reflecting pool on the National Mall. The goal, according to the Trump administration, is to transform the appearance of the century old landmark into that of a swimming pool. Yes, that is really happening too. Having already paved over the Rose Garden, and with his congressional allies, like the once-serious Senator Lindsey Graham, now proposing a $400 million, taxpayer-financed ballroom on the White House grounds, Trump is busily turning the nation’s capital into the second coming of Mar-a-Lago.

Mall reflecting pool to turn blue. Courtesy DC News Now.

Thankfully, for the moment, the citizens of this country are not as dumb as their government. A new Emerson College poll finds voters prefer Democrats over Republicans by a 50-40 margin. Dem Advantage in Midterms Oof! This is not a “throw the bums out” midterms cycle that is looming on the horizon. More like “throw the Dum-Dums out.” Trump and the Republicans have all three branches of government under their control and all they have delivered is a cult-like Idiocracy that would likely astound even the Americans of that not-too-distant, fictional future. Even those idiots couldn’t dream of how dumb this week has been.