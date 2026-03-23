Thank you Stacey Abrams, Steward Beckham, Phil Friedman, Ivy Woolf Turk, CPC, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Heather Cox Richardson! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Heather Cox Richardson on Trump's War in Iran and Stacey Abrams on GOP Efforts to Suppress Voting in America
Plus Jim asks MAGA what they think of Trump's post on Robert Mueller?
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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