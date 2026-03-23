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Heather Cox Richardson on Trump's War in Iran and Stacey Abrams on GOP Efforts to Suppress Voting in America

Plus Jim asks MAGA what they think of Trump's post on Robert Mueller?
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Jim Acosta, Heather Cox Richardson, and Stacey Abrams
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Stacey Abrams, Steward Beckham, Phil Friedman, Ivy Woolf Turk, CPC, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Heather Cox Richardson! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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