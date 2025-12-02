Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Hegseth Blames the "Fog of War" While Trump Naps - with Rep. Jason Crow and David Rothkopf.
Plus Jim slams the new Pentagon press briefing as state media.
Dec 02, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rothkopf
Recent Episodes