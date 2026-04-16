Thank you Carol Johnston, Grace Alexandra Hayden, LeftieProf, Deeanna Burleson, Leah Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Hegseth Quotes "Pulp Fiction" and RFK's Raccoon with Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner and "Finding the Third Way" in Politics with Lanny Davis
Plus Jim plays the new Hungarian PM's confrontation with state media.
Apr 16, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes