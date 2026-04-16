The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Hegseth Quotes "Pulp Fiction" and RFK's Raccoon with Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner and "Finding the Third Way" in Politics with Lanny Davis

Plus Jim plays the new Hungarian PM's confrontation with state media.
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Katie Phang's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Jim Acosta, Katie Phang, and Glenn Kirschner
Apr 16, 2026

Thank you Carol Johnston, Grace Alexandra Hayden, LeftieProf, Deeanna Burleson, Leah Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katie Phang! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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