If Attorney General Pam Bondi wants to target “hate speech” in America, there is one place where she could start - the Oval Office. Is there any doubt that Donald Trump is the king of hate speech in America? Our monarch of malignant U.S. politics peddled the birther attacks against Barack Obama, labeled migrants as criminals during his first launch for the presidency, egged on “lock her up” chants aimed at Hillary Clinton, savaged the press as “the enemy of the people,” and incited an insurrection on January 6th, telling his mob to “fight like hell” just before it stormed the Capitol. And, yes, that is hardly a complete list. Far from it.

So it is pretty rich that the Trump administration is somehow going to police speech in this country. But Trump is already well on his way. During his first term in office, Trump retaliated against individual journalists he hated. Take it from me. Been there. Done that. Then, upon returning to the White House earlier this year, he expanded his assault on the First Amendment to the harassment of entire news organizations like the Associated Press and other outlets owned by corporate media. This week, following the killing of MAGA provocateur Charlie Kirk, Trump and his administration vowed to crack down on the free expression rights of every American.

First they came for the journalists, as the meme goes. Now they are coming for you as senior administration officials, including Bondi, who serves as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, appeared this week to be creating a new, unprotected category of expression in the U.S. - whatever they deem to be “hate speech.”

“There’s free speech. And then there’s hate speech. And there is no place especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society,” Bondi said on the podcast hosted by Katie Miller, whose husband, Stephen has served as one of Trump’s top White House aides for nearly a decade.

“We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech,” she added. Bondi on free/hate speech

In a separate interview on Fox News, the attorney general urged large American corporations to terminate employees for engaging in what she described as “hate speech” directed at Kirk.

“You shouldn’t be employed anywhere if you’re going to say that. Employers you have an obligation to get rid of people. You need to look at people who are saying horrible things,” Bondi said.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who guest-hosted Kirk’s podcast, issued a warning of his own that Americans who harshly criticize the slain conservative should face consequences at their workplace.

“When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out,” Vance said. “And hell, call their employer.”

Just before leaving the White House for a trip to the U.K., Trump suggested that unfavorable press coverage could be designated “hate speech” by the White House. Asked about Bondi’s comments, Trump lashed out at ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

“We'll probably go after people like you because you treat me so unfairly. You have a lot of hate in your heart,” Trump said, attacking Karl. “Maybe they'll have to go after you.”

He then bragged about the massive settlement paid by Disney, ABC’s parent company, to resolve Trump’s lawsuit aimed at comments made by the network’s morning show anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“Well ABC paid me $16 million recently for a form of hate speech, right?” Trump continued. “Maybe, they’ll have to go after you.”

The ABC settlement, of course, was just the beginning of a disturbing trend that has cracked the code on how to intimidate major American news organizations. Months later, Trump later extracted a separate $16 million payment from CBS News in what amounted to a shakedown that appeared to clear the way for a media merger involving the outlet’s parent company, Paramount. On Monday, Trump filed a $15 billion (that is billion with a “B”) dollar lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing four of the newspaper’s reporters of damaging his reputation as a businessman - a laughable premise for such litigation. Earlier this summer, Trump also sued the Wall Street Journal over that publication’s reporting that he had sent a raunchy letter to his friend and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Since then, more evidence has emerged indicating that Trump was indeed responsible for the entry into the notorious Epstein “birthday book.”

It is the humble opinion of this reporter that the Times and the Journal should steer clear of following in the footsteps of their TV brethren. The settlements paid by ABC and CBS only communicated cowardice to Trump who has long sought to weaken free speech protections since his first run for the presidency in 2016. Back in 2018, when the first Trump White House seized my press pass, my then-employer and I sued the administration in federal court and won, largely on the basis that the president’s team violated my Fifth Amendment rights to due process. My First Amendment rights were also in jeopardy, we argued as well. Go back and look how that played out. A Trump-appointed judge sided against the president and my credentials were promptly returned. The whole episode was over in a matter of weeks. Trump, for his part, moved on from the legal setback and continued to take questions from yours truly.

Taking a stand for free speech is never easy. But it is worth the fight. News organizations should be leading the charge in protecting the First Amendment, not paving the path for its demolition. But forget the networks of quivering television executives during the weak-kneed era of Trump 2.0. Should Trump, Bondi and company begin to mount an anti-expression campaign against ordinary Americans, it may well fall to a new alliance for the truth, composed of independent media and citizen journalists, to present a united front in defense of our constitutional liberties.

You will not find me defending much of what Charlie Kirk had to say when he was alive. But I must point to something he tweeted just last year. In defense of his own controversial, and occasionally inflammatory use of free speech in America, Kirk stated: "Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free," he wrote. Kirk on free speech

Perhaps somebody could pass that along to Pam Bondi’s new thought police and remind those in power that the First Amendment also protects the repugnant ramblings of the king of hate speech, wherever, and however they are uttered.