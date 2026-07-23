We already covered some of Trump’s insane speech in the newsletter, but there was just way, way too much for us to pack in there.

The speech was supposed to be about Trump accounts, and it was delivered at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia — which was named after Confederate General Joseph Wheeler. Not an accident.

But Trump spent 13 minutes out of an hour-and-14-minute speech on the accounts.

The rest was pure madness.

But the undisputed highlight was