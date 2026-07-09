During our epic 2-hour Hunter Biden exclusive, the subject of Trump’s widely-known public sleeping problem came up.

Except it’s not a problem for Trump, Hunter says, because of the “cult dynamics” at play:

HUNTER BIDEN: I’m never gonna convince Jake Tapper that my father was perfectly capable of executing the the his His charge as president of the United States the entire time he was president of The United States. .

However, I Just what I don’t understand Is--.

I think I do because I think that it really does have this these cult dynamics that are part of it.

Which is that when people are presented with the evidence, you know, like the um, you know the lunar eclipse didn’t occur and the spaceship didn’t arrive and we weren’t all teleported to Venus.

Like when that doesn’t happen with the cult leader, what the the these these studies show Is that they just double down.

They double down because they’re so invested into the entirety of the narrative that they bought into and made it part of their identity that they simply double down on everything.

And so when Donald Trump is falling asleep, literally before their eyes, I mean, did you see him at the 250th? I saw the pictures. He was literally asleep! Did you see with his entire cabinet standing behind him for the fourth or fifth or sixth time?

He is literally closing his eyes and sleeping. Did you see the days--?

JIM ACOSTA: They’ll say he’s not sleeping. They’ll say he just blinking. It’s just the way they like about it-- it’s insane.

HUNTER BIDEN: There were moments in time where people said, oh look at Joe Biden when he would sit down like that and I thought that that was unfair.

And so what they do is they play the whole tape though. And he literally is sleeping! He’s sleeping. There’s no like a way around it.

It is not once, it is not twice. It’s over and over and again now. And whatever the Whatever--.

You know, obviously he has a medical condition! Obviously, he has a serious medical condition!

And I suspect that it obviously has to do with his heart. And you have the bruises on both hands, you have the bruise on the neck, you have that period of time where he was literally absent without leave for a five-day period of time, you have the drooping of the right side of his face.

It’s clearly he has a pulmonary issue. And-- or or something else. I’m not a doctor, but he’s clearly got something.

And by the way, that’s okay, too but they’re never gonna tell us that the the reality of what’s going on because we don’t deserve it. We don’t deserve that.