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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
3hEdited

Jake Tapper couldn't shut up about Joe Biden, but he's been remarkably silent about worse symptoms from Trump. It's the MSM media double standard at work.

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Elin Reed's avatar
Elin Reed
3h

He is way ahead in the competition with so called “Sleepy Biden”

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