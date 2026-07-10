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Tracye Tallent's avatar
Tracye Tallent
3hEdited

I love President Biden. I hate that he has cancer.

They need to change the age they stop PSA testing. People live longer than they use to.

I pray for him all the time.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
3h

Biden, with all his faults, is a Man. As opposed to the never grew up tantrum throwing toddler, that is now infesting the White House.

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