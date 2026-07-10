As we wrapped up our epic 2-hour Hunter Biden exclusive, we asked how President Biden is doing.

Hunter’s admiration and affection were evident in his response — as was a palpable edge as he explained why the cancer wasn’t caught earlier.

HUNTER BIDEN: Yeah my dad is this--.

Is he’s the toughest mother-- like I mean I I am in awe of him!

Because he has stage four cancer, he has stage four metastatic bone cancer, and he’s had it for a long time now. And we didn’t know he had it as long as he did.

But he had stage four prostate cancer that then spread. And you know what, for whatever reason, they didn’t give him the test.

You know, people like say like, Oh, he lost his step. And, you know, like, oh, God, that was a horrible debate performance. Well, I say, Oh my God, he, he had cancer! We didn’t know he had cancer.

And it wasn’t like some kind of hidden thing, is it according to the, you know, the AMA, the standard of care, which is the, which was what they follow at Walter Reed with the army medical doctors that, that treat the president, is that you don’t test for a elevated PSA over the age of 75.

Which is a standard that’s written into the, which is written into the AMA recommendations by insurance companies. Because the reality is, is that if you get cancer, if you have prostate cancer at the age of 75, then you’re more likely to die from about a dozen other things than that prostate cancer, just by the actuarial table.

So they don’t test for it. And so he had prostate cancer. He had prostate cancer then, and then it spread. And it’s now metastatic bone cancer.

And the only reason I’m talking about this as openly as I am is because he does, and my mom does. And so, it’s tough.