HIGHLIGHT: Gen. Mark Hertling and Ruth Ben Ghiat

While Jim is out this week, we are re-airing some of our favorite guests, tonight it’s Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling who joined Jim Acosta for a wide-open conversation about what's really happening in the Iran war — and what the Trump administration refuses to say out loud.
Hertling also raises the alarm about Russia allegedly providing Iran with intelligence to target American warships and assets in the region. Plus: the FBI and DHS weakened at exactly the moment the US faces its highest domestic terror risk in years.
Plus, Ruth Ben Ghiat joins to discuss Trump's incessant fraud claims, despite never offering or finding any evidence of election fraud.
Thank you Dianne Mize, Mediocre mamma, Joyce E. Young, The Alfalfa Mail, Bird Mama, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.