The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

HIGHLIGHT: Jim testifies before Congressional Field Hearing - with Norm Eisen

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jim Acosta, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Jun 08, 2026

Jim is on a well deserved break, so we decided to pull some of our favorite shows off the shelf and get them out to you. Thank you Marcus Flowers, Caroline Henry, Dani Smart, Robin Stewart, Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into the show today! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture