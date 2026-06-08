Jim is on a well deserved break, so we decided to pull some of our favorite shows off the shelf and get them out to you. Thank you Marcus Flowers, Caroline Henry, Dani Smart, Robin Stewart, Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into the show today! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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HIGHLIGHT: Jim testifies before Congressional Field Hearing - with Norm Eisen
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jun 08, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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