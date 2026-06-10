HIGHLIGHT: Martina Navratilova and Lily Gladstone

While Jim is off, we’re picking some of our favorite shows to re-air on Substack. Today it’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who defected from communist Czechoslovakia in 1975 — and says Trump's America is showing every sign of the totalitarian regime she escaped. Navratilova is currently appearing in a new Netflix documentary titled, Chris & Martina: The Final Set, which premieres globally on Netflix on June 26, 2026.



We also picked our interview with Academy Award-nominated actress Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage, whose peoples survived a deliberate campaign of genocide, who joined Jim to discuss her powerful PBS documentary "Bring Them Home."



And finally, thank you Deeanna Burleson, Bird Mama, John H, Stuart Cohen, Kate Weissmann, and many others for tuning into the broadcast Join us for our next live video in the app at 4p ET weekdays.