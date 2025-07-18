The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
142
572

Historian Heather Cox Richardson and Indivisible's Ezra Levin

Jim and Heather talk about building a "news community" as Trump continues his attacks on the American news media.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Heather Cox Richardson's avatar
Ezra Levin's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Heather Cox Richardson
, and
Ezra Levin
Jul 18, 2025
142
572
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Ray Hartmann
,
Abigail Thomas
,
Taegan Goddard
,
Elise Labott
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ezra Levin
and
Heather Cox Richardson
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture