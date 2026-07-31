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Historian Heather Cox Richardson & Jim Acosta Discuss the Future of Democracy and What Can Be Done to Push Back on the Unprecedented Corruption
While Jim is away, we wanted to share a few of our highlights from episodes we think you should see again. Like, subscribe, and comment! We appreciate our subscribers and we do read the comments!
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The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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