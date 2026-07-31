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Historian Heather Cox Richardson & Jim Acosta Discuss the Future of Democracy and What Can Be Done to Push Back on the Unprecedented Corruption

While Jim is away, we wanted to share a few of our highlights from episodes we think you should see again. Like, subscribe, and comment! We appreciate our subscribers and we do read the comments!
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Jim Acosta and Heather Cox Richardson
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