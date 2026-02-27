Thank you Lev Parnas, some grace maybe, Mc Nelly Torres, Mandy Ohman, Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
How the Paramount Deal Threatens a Free Press plus the Dangers of an AI-Powered Pentagon. Steve Schmidt and Norm Eisen discuss with Jim.
Jim lays out how Trump and his cronies are building a state TV powerhouse.
Feb 27, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
