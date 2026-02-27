The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

How the Paramount Deal Threatens a Free Press plus the Dangers of an AI-Powered Pentagon. Steve Schmidt and Norm Eisen discuss with Jim.

Jim lays out how Trump and his cronies are building a state TV powerhouse.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Jim Acosta, Norman Eisen, and Steve Schmidt
Feb 27, 2026

Thank you Lev Parnas, some grace maybe, Mc Nelly Torres, Mandy Ohman, Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture