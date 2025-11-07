Voters heading to the polls in Virginia - photo by Jim Acosta

For those of you who have been bending the knee, how are you feeling at the end of this week? Of course, I’m referring to the leading figures of corporate media, law firms, and universities who have bowed down to the tyrant. On Friday, Cornell University became the latest venerable institution to succumb to Donald Trump’s bullying. How are those kneepads feeling heading into the weekend?

How does it feel to be Mike Johnson? He is refusing to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva and is blocking the release of the Epstein files. Someone should tell the Speaker about what happens to the “Mikes” in Trump’s life. It doesn’t always end well.

Democrats learned a valuable lesson this week. Well, at least most of them did. when you stand united and stand up to Trump, you can rally the American people behind you. The people are waiting to be led. Some of them have started to lead, each in their own way.

And perhaps there is something to the idea of having a big tent in the Democratic Party. The so-called experts in Washington are trying to lecture Democrats about how Mamdani is too far left or how Spanberger and Sherrill are too centrist.

Don’t forget what the humorist Will Rogers used to say: “I am not a member of an organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

These issues of affordability, as they’ve been called, are really about how we take care of one another as Americans. It’s about not leaving people behind. SNAP benefits, Obamacare, and those kinds of programs are popular because Americans believe in a helping hand for those in need.

Even the establishment wing of the Democratic Party appears to have gotten the message. One prominent Democrat, who has come under withering criticism from the progressive base, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer just floated a proposal to end the shutdown in Washington, with a plan to extend Obamacare subsidies for needy Americans for a period of one year. The offer was promptly rejected by Republicans.

“Everybody who follows this knows that’s a nonstarter,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-SD said, according to The Hill. Schumer proposal "non-starter" according to GOP

Republicans are already signaling they somehow missed the memo issued by the voters in this week’s elections. The American people, at their core, resent the idea of the rich and powerful hoarding the wealth of this country for themselves and engaging in outright corruption. And yet, one of the GOP’s top patrons, Elon Musk was offered a compensation package by Tesla, worth $1 Trillion. That headline from our second Gilded Age came just a few days after Trump laughably told “60 Minutes” that he did not know the crypto king, a First Family sugar daddy, he just pardoned. Give me a break. It seems Trump, Thune and the rest of the party are perfectly comfortable handing out more tax breaks to the likes of Musk, while stiffing working people with sky-high health care bills. In the minds of MAGA’s esteemed big thinkers in Trump state media, the “Great Gatsby” party at Mar a Lago, the bulldozing of the East Wing, and the stubborn refusal to feed the poor are perfectly normal displays of good governance. Somebody tell the Murdochs that nobody is buying that.

All of which takes me back to the question that has come to define this first year of the second Trump presidency. From Wall Street to the Capitol, it is a simple thing to ask yourself: Will you bend the knee when the wannabe dictator turns to you for obedience? Or did you stand up for something that’s bigger than yourself?

When he is not napping in front of the cameras, make no mistake, Trump fully understands the stakes heading into 2026. He and his cronies will stop at nothing to thwart the will of the people during the upcoming mid-terms. A hard road lies ahead. I said it at the start of this year. And I will keep repeating it. Don’t give in, don’t give in to the lies, don’t give in to fear. Hold on to truth. And as we all saw on election night, across America…

Hold on to… H-O-P-E.