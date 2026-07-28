Hunter Biden schooled Nick Fuentes about so-called “White culture” in a new interview moderated by Andrew Callaghan.

The former First Son has been on a tear for months now, dominating social media, doing provocative interviews like our own epic 2-hour Hunter Biden exclusive, launching his “Where’s Hunter?” Substack, and winning over critics on social media.

This week, Hunter tried to have a judgment-free (or at least judgment-reduced) conversation with Fuentes