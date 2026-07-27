The White House Correspondents’ Association held a do-over WHC Dinner on Friday at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC that was such a disaster, Jim Acosta came off his vacation to trash it. Twice!

The most despicable part of Trump’s speech — and that’s saying a lot — was his attack on Kaitlan Collins and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney:

But I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It’s a fake. She shouldn’t get the award. It was a fake, but I didn’t mind. I said, “Kaitlan, congratulations.” But it was fake. There’s no question about it. But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, “Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN — fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile.” But we attack — and I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney. And Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap. That was the worst commercial ever made, by the way, for those few people that want to hear that. Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan anytime soon. Think of it. They hired Dylan Mulvaney, their market cap has gone down by $35 billion. Who wrote that commercial?

Fact check: Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light nothing but the undisclosed fee they paid for their one-off partnership, which was not a commercial. It was an attempt to capitalize on Mulvaney’s popularity.

They lost money when bigots like Trump and Kid Rock created a violence-themed backlash that included firing bullets at cases of Bud Light, and Bud Light backed down.

Collins — who won the WHCA Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure — owned Trump with an Instagram post featuring photos from the dinner, and a slide that said it all with a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Mulvaney posted an eloquent response on TikTok that showed more courage, compassion, and humor than President Bone Spurs could ever muster: