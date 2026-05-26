The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

ICE Pepper Sprays Sen. Andy Kim Who Joins Jim plus Glenn Kirschner and FL Dem for Governor David Jolly

Also Jim questions Trump's declaration that he's in perfect health after his trip to Walter Reed.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
David Jolly's avatar
Senator Andy Kim's avatar
Jim Acosta, Glenn Kirschner, David Jolly, and Senator Andy Kim
May 26, 2026

To all of our subscribers… Thanks for tuning in and supporting independent media!

HEY, CHECK OUT OUR NEW SPONSOR - INCOGNI

Have you ever searched for your personal information on Google or ChatGPT? You’d be shocked to find out what people can find out about you.

Your name, phone number, and home address are just the beginning. Anyone deeply researching you can find out about your family members and relationships, SSN, health records, financial accounts, and employment history.

Incogni’s Unlimited plan puts you back in control of your online privacy, keeping you safer from harmful scams, identity theft, financial fraud, and other threats impacting your physical safety.

Use code JIMM55 today to get an exclusive 55% discount on unlimited removals from anywhere that exposes your data.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture