The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
79
162

ICE Runs Wild with Shutdown Looming with Congressional Candidate Kat Abughazaleh & Chris Meagher

Plus Jim wonders whether Democrats should just go grab dinner and let GOP figure out the government funding deadline.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Sep 29, 2025
79
162
Share

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
Carl Selfe
,
Kevin McSpadden
,
Tom Kudla
,
Christina Beck
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture