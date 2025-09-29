Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
ICE Runs Wild with Shutdown Looming with Congressional Candidate Kat Abughazaleh & Chris Meagher
Plus Jim wonders whether Democrats should just go grab dinner and let GOP figure out the government funding deadline.
Sep 29, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
