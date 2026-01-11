The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ICYMI: My Coverage of the ICE OUT FOR GOOD PROTEST in DC

Pro Democracy groups converged near the Capitol to make their voices heard in memory of Renee Good.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Jan 11, 2026

Thank you Dianne Mize, Reda Rountree (she/her), Caro Henry, Carla Birnberg, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture