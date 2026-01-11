Thank you Dianne Mize, Reda Rountree (she/her), Caro Henry, Carla Birnberg, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
ICYMI: My Coverage of the ICE OUT FOR GOOD PROTEST in DC
Pro Democracy groups converged near the Capitol to make their voices heard in memory of Renee Good.
Jan 11, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
"Reclaiming Democracy: Jan. 6th, 5 Yrs Later" w/ Adam Kinzinger, Heather Cox Richardson, Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, Olivia Troye, Miles…