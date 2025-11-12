Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
ICYMI: NEW BOMBSHELL EMAILS REVEAL EPSTEIN ALLEGED THAT TRUMP SPENT HOURS AT PREDATOR'S HOUSE. WITH REP. ROBERT GARCIA, KATIE PHANG AND RYAN LIZZA.
Jim, Katie, and Ryan read through the emails tying Epstein, Maxwell to Trump.
Nov 12, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Congressman Robert Garcia
Katie Phang
Writes Katie Phang Subscribe
Ryan Lizza
Writes Telos News Subscribe
Recent Episodes