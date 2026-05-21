The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tess Traylor's avatar
Tess Traylor
3h

What if every American that filed a tax return, applied to this fund naming harm as a result of the Trump administration‘s policies. Overwhelm them, beat them at their own game by playing it ourselves.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Tish's avatar
Tish
3h

Yes ,Jim you should 🤨✔️

Reply
Share
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture