Dear Todd,

It’s me, Jim. A few weeks ago, we brushed past each other at the French Ambassador’s residence. As an aside, does Donald Trump know you were mixing and mingling with journalists, Democratic figures, and members of the diplomatic community, many of whom were sipping… champagne!?! Oh wait, he did that for decades. Anyway, here’s the deal, Monsieur Blanche. I would like to submit my claim for the Trump administration’s so-called “anti-weaponization fund.” Having been on the receiving end of some first-term Trump government weaponization, I think I have a pretty good case for some cold, hard “slush fund” cash. Preferably in $100’s. From the sound of it, just about anybody can apply. So here it goes…

Roughly eight years ago, the White House seized my press pass following a news conference, during which your boss got really steamed at me. After I challenged him on his lie that a caravan of migrants approaching the southern U.S. border amounted to an “invasion,” he labeled me, “the enemy of the people” and “a rude, terrible person.” Perhaps you saw it on TV. As I attempted to ask a question of the president, who was blowing his top, a White House intern tried to grab the microphone out of my hand. It was, in a word, intense.

Exhibit A: A White House intern grabbed the microphone in my hand at a news conference in the East Room. November, 2018.

Later that evening, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders falsely said I had placed my “hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.” A lie, to be sure. But in hindsight, perhaps Sanders should not have gone there. I digress.

“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” Sanders said in an official White House statement.

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Moments after this press release was issued, I was asked by officers with the U.S. Secret Service to relinquish my hard pass (i.e. my credentials). ICYMI: I tweeted a video of the incident.

To make matters worse, Sanders posted an altered, "deep fake" video in support of the White House decision. According to a variety of experts who examined the video, the clip was sped up and modified in a way to create the impression I had “karate chopped” the intern, something that never happened. For starters, I don’t know karate. Though, as a child, I loved Bruce Lee movies. Should I have mentioned that? Anyway, for your reference, here is that doctored video, originally created by an Infowars troll, that was shared using the official White House press secretary account.

As a result of these acts of government weaponization, my company at the time and I were forced to sue the administration to restore my press credentials. Eight days later, a Trump-appointed federal judge ordered the White House to hand over my hard pass. The judge had some harsh words for the press secretary’s doctored video and bogus claim that I had placed my hands on the intern, saying it was “likely untrue and at least partly based on evidence of questionable accuracy.” The White House and Secret Service returned my hard pass to me and I went back to work. Happy ending, right?

Returning to the White House after my press credentials were restored

Wrong. On the same day of the judge’s decision, I received a death threat that prompted round the clock security for me and my family. More threats and violent comments flooded in during the coming weeks, forcing my employer at that time to hire bodyguards to accompany me at Trump rallies, so I could continue my reporting.

One of the more tame death threats egged on by Trump’s attacks on the press

Flash forward to 2025. Your client returned to the White House and apparently began a pressure campaign to oust certain news anchors and late night hosts from their positions at this nation’s TV networks. While those corporate media companies insisted these removals were merely “programming decisions,” Trump posted a Truth Social post earlier this year, seemingly taking credit.

“PRESIDENT TRUMP IS RESHAPING THE MEDIA,” the banner at the top of the post reads.

Exhibit B: A Trump Truth social post

Further, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr boasted about the administration’s efforts to force certain hosts from their jobs during an appearance at a CPAC conference.

“Look at the results so far,” Carr said, according to a report from Mediaite. “PBS — defunded. NPR — defunded. Joy Reid — gone from MSNBC. Sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd — gone. Jim Acosta — gone. John Dickerson — gone,” he continued.

So Todd, as a result of this sustained government effort to destroy my career, I hereby submit my claim to the administration’s anti-weaponization fund. Now it’s true that I did not beat up any cops. Though I did hold a town hall with some police officers who heroically defended the Capitol on January 6th. Perhaps I should have left that part out too?

In the meantime, please make out a check for $5 million to Jim “Real News” Acosta. Proceeds from this payment will support the free press in America and continue the work of my independent media venture, free of corporate influence and government weaponization. Think of it this way. You will be making Donald Trump a paid subscriber. Thank you for your attention to this matter.