Donald Trump’s man-childish reaction to the hugely successful #NoKings protests spoke volumes and volumes in a wildly disgusting fashion, even for him. Yes, of course, the image of Trump in a fighter jet bombing U.S. cities with excrement revealed he was emotionally harmed on Saturday, deep down in places he would rather not talk about at Mar-a-Lago fundraisers. But his knee-jerk meme’d response to the estimated 7 million people who took to the streets on Saturday also grotesquely illustrated that he never was “for us” - as he asserted in his infamous anti-transgender ads during the 2024 campaign. His policies have dumped misery on Americans ever since his return to office.

A.I. Image of Trump Dumping Excrement on New York City

Just look at the record thus far. Trump betrayed law enforcement officers on his first day back at the White House with his decision to pardon the criminals who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. His tariff policy has only begun to devastate farmers while Argentina, which is led by a MAGA acolyte, is showered with billions of bailout money. Republicans in Congress passed a spending bill favoring the wealthiest Americans with unaffordable tax cuts on the backs of poor and working-class Americans who now face steep increases in health care premiums unless GOP lawmakers blink in their government shutdown stand-off with Democrats. Trump has repeatedly warned that he will slash “Democrat programs” in retaliation. But even Trump’s advisers understand - and I have seen this up close at hundreds of his rallies - many of his own supporters depend on government assistance.

Democratic ad-makers should run their own A.I. version of the Trump Dump video. Instead of the president unloading gallons of crap on the American people, an image of Trump in the cockpit of his gilded, Qatari 747 raining money on fat-cats on Wall Street and foreclosure notices on midwestern farms would be right on target. Then cut to Trump showering meme coins on his own family members, sitting pool side at new Trump hotels, as rural hospitals are boarded up in the heartland. Don’t show Trump supporters in MAGA hats gasping for breath in a tsunami of feces. They will get the point. Many of them already do.

Yes, the Trump 2024 campaign ad attacking Kamala Harris for being for “they/them” while promising the then-disgraced ex-president was “for us” proved to be an effective TV spot. But it was a lie. Trump just handed Democrats a perfect opening for driving that message home.

Too often, the conventional wisdom in Washington is to ignore Trump’s trolls and taunts. “Don’t take the bait!” is how the same wrong-headed hot-takes tend to go. The incorrect response, in my humble opinion, is to just take it on the chin. Dear Lord! Hasn’t that been tried enough? Don’t get outraged. Get organized. Recognize Trump’s reaction for what it is - a self-own. He will never be the president for all Americans. Many of us know that. But the vast majority inside MAGA have yet to see who exactly is lurking behind the curtain. This stupid A.I. video showing Trump defecating on Americans is the perfect metaphor for his presidency.

In the meantime, here are some of the images captured by my team in Washington, D.C., during the real “love-fest” that was the #NoKings rally on Saturday. Nobody stormed the Capitol. And I personally did not witness one American demonstrating a “hate” for America, as House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted. What I felt deeply was an awakening, powered by a genuine, grass-roots passion for saving this country.