Thank you Caroline Henry, Reda Rountree (she/her), Different Lens, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Christina Beck, and many others for tuning into my live video with Decoding Fox News and Charlie Sykes! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Is America Vulnerable to Terrorism? My Discussion with Charlie Sykes. Plus Juliet Jeske of Decoding Fox News on the Network's Dover Debacle
Plus Jim warns state TV is coming to America. That makes supporting independent media more important than ever.
Mar 09, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes