Jim covered the Platner announcement Monday afternoon minutes after it was posted:

GRAHAM PLATNER: Throughout it all, you never turned your back on me, and I will not turn my back on you.

JIM ACOSTA: Okay. So that’s Graham Platner right there, announcing that he is taking some time to think about how he wants to proceed with his campaign….

Obviously this is going to be a very big problem for the Democrats if they can’t get their act together in this race.

I was just looking at the New York Times on this story just a few moments ago, and what the New York Times is saying right now is that “it was not immediately clear whether Mr. Platner intended to continue his campaign against Senator Susan Collins.”

But this is very important: the Democratic Party has until July 13th to replace him on the ticket if he withdraws, according to Maine state law.

Both parties see Maine as key to the battle for control of the Senate. That potentially opens the window to bringing in the governor of Maine, Janet Mills, back in potentially as the candidate in that race.

She would also put up a good fight against Susan Collins, but the progressives, obviously in the Democratic Party up in Maine, they were more excited about having Graham Platner as their candidate. Obviously didn’t know all of the details of what Platner was being accused of.

And so now this is obviously going to be an issue that they’re gonna have to think through between now and July 13th, and Graham Platner is gonna have to decide whether or not he can stay in this race.

There has been a drip, drip, drip, obviously, as it relates to Graham Platner over the last several weeks.

This has caused a schism in some circles in the Democratic Party. It’s caused some progressives in the party to accuse the establishment and the Democrats, among the Democrats, to say, “You know, this is what the establishment always does.”

And of course, the establishment has said, “This is what happens when you have unvetted candidates.”