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Liz's avatar
Liz
34m

Incorrect. The Maine Dems have until July 27. Not the 13th. Platner has until the 13th to withdraw.

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Jack morrow's avatar
Jack morrow
20m

Maybe it’s time to stop nominating men for a while. We had decades where no women got nominated.

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