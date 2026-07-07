Is Graham Platner Done? The Fork Is Going In
Jim Acosta On The Moment That Could Be A Graham Cracker
Jim covered the Platner announcement Monday afternoon minutes after it was posted:
GRAHAM PLATNER: Throughout it all, you never turned your back on me, and I will not turn my back on you.
JIM ACOSTA: Okay. So that’s Graham Platner right there, announcing that he is taking some time to think about how he wants to proceed with his campaign….
Obviously this is going to be a very big problem for the Democrats if they can’t get their act together in this race.
I was just looking at the New York Times on this story just a few moments ago, and what the New York Times is saying right now is that “it was not immediately clear whether Mr. Platner intended to continue his campaign against Senator Susan Collins.”
But this is very important: the Democratic Party has until July 13th to replace him on the ticket if he withdraws, according to Maine state law.
Both parties see Maine as key to the battle for control of the Senate. That potentially opens the window to bringing in the governor of Maine, Janet Mills, back in potentially as the candidate in that race.
She would also put up a good fight against Susan Collins, but the progressives, obviously in the Democratic Party up in Maine, they were more excited about having Graham Platner as their candidate. Obviously didn’t know all of the details of what Platner was being accused of.
And so now this is obviously going to be an issue that they’re gonna have to think through between now and July 13th, and Graham Platner is gonna have to decide whether or not he can stay in this race.
There has been a drip, drip, drip, obviously, as it relates to Graham Platner over the last several weeks.
This has caused a schism in some circles in the Democratic Party. It’s caused some progressives in the party to accuse the establishment and the Democrats, among the Democrats, to say, “You know, this is what the establishment always does.”
And of course, the establishment has said, “This is what happens when you have unvetted candidates.”
Jim and I discussed what’s next for Platner — which could mean spending more time with his clams and a new candidate for Democrats in an all-important race to take down Sen. Susan Collins and her deep concern about all of the things:
Jim Acosta: He was obviously a mystery — people didn’t know who he was all that much. But you got a ton of candidates like that all around the country in all these different races. And the progressive base of the Democratic Party, they’ve been embracing new faces, new blood. And obviously when that happens, you’re gonna have some candidates in there who have issues.
And I don’t know what you think about this, but it sounds as though he’s saying that he’s taking some time to think about whether he’s gonna continue his campaign. You’ve covered politics a long time to know: ten times out of ten, that means they’re not gonna be sticking around.
Tommy Christopher: True, but then, you know, the what’s normal isn’t normal anymore, so who knows, you know?
Jim Acosta: Right.
Tommy Christopher: Yeah, that’s a weird announcement he made there. I think maybe it’s a... maybe he’s trying to do like a, you know, a finger in the air, you know, and see which way the wind will blow. How bad it is.
Like, you know, waiting to see, is it that kind of a groundswell or is it something... and I think that Platinum can survive? Because, you know, and here’s, you know, maybe he’s waiting also to see if there is another shoe, are there receipts, you know? Because if he’s saying the accusations are false, you know, we’ve got people running and winning on accusations that are probably true, that we know to be very credible of much worse things. And so that’s not, you know... I can’t see them saying, “Oh, maybe he’s waiting, maybe it isn’t false,” and he’s waiting to see if there’s more evidence to come out or something.
Jim Acosta: Yeah. No, I don’t know either, honestly. And in these situations, that’s what I always say: you gotta let these things develop and let’s see how this plays out. Obviously, a very serious allegation is being made. He is saying that allegation isn’t true, but for him to go as far as to say he’s thinking about what to do about his campaign, that tends to lead me to... ‘cause you’re gonna have staffers who aren’t gonna wanna stick around, you’re gonna have donors who are skittish. And as I was reading the New York Times, if they have until July 13th — I think what I just read is that’s right, July 13th to replace him on the ticket — then they have time to replace him on the ticket, and maybe Janet Mills then becomes the candidate.
Tommy Christopher: Yeah. Which I don’t know how, you know... I think Mills wasn’t doing so great, I... I think that, you know, I wish that we hadn’t had a chance to talk about this because, you know, I’ve always been sort of bewildered about the Platner thing, you know? I mean, this is a guy who has a lot of the stuff that he’s been accused of, or stuff that he admitted to and said he was sorry, and like, you know, things are...
Jim Acosta: Right.
Tommy Christopher: It’s also so very... and so, you know. Retake the Senate, and so, you know, we’ll see how this plays out.
Jim Acosta: Plays out for sure.
Right now things look pretty bad for Platner and not great for the Democrats hoping to take this seat.
Incorrect. The Maine Dems have until July 27. Not the 13th. Platner has until the 13th to withdraw.
Maybe it’s time to stop nominating men for a while. We had decades where no women got nominated.