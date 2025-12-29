Mark your calendars. On Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, I’ll be joined by a panel of former police officers, members of Congress and citizens impacted by the assault on the U.S. Capitol for a live discussion on how we the people must safeguard our democracy for future generations. We are calling it, “Reclaiming Democracy: January 6th, Five Years Later.” Yes, we need to push back on the lies that are being told about that day. And there are many. But we must also focus on the future and take steps to protect our democracy now.

The event will take place at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Doors open at 5 pm. A limited number of tickets will be available. If you would like to join us, act now and secure your seat in the audience. An Eventbrite link is below.

It has been five years since January 6th. Five years since a sitting president attempted to overturn a free and fair election. Five years since that same president helped spark a riotous insurrection that, at least temporarily, violently interrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history. Five years since a sitting vice president, and other elected officials were nearly killed in the attack, all carried out by a mob that brutally injured police officers and desecrated our Capitol. January 6th may well mark a turning point for America in the 21st century - when the most powerful nation on earth began to turn away from the constitutional republic formed by our founders, and toward a dark authoritarian future. That is, unless we do something about it.

Join me, Adam Kinzinger, Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, Miles Taylor, Olivia Troye and Glenn Kirschner and other special guests as we mark this important day in our nation’s history, preserve the truth, and discuss how we can prevent further assaults on our elections. This event is not about the past. No question, what happened that day must inform our actions. This discussion, however, is very much about our future, and how it depends on all of us.

If you can’t make it in person, we are also planning to stream the event live. Those details will come later this week. If you can gather with us at the National Press Club, here is the link to secure your ticket. All proceeds go toward covering the costs of the event.

