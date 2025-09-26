ICE agent holds taser during arrest in Iowa City, Iowa

It is not just my algorithm. The videos are popping up in our social media feeds on almost a daily basis. Masked ICE agents tossing, tackling, tasing and even beating people during mass deportation operations in the U.S. Just over the last several days, astonishingly nightmarish videos, captured by eyewitnesses, have revealed the brutal tactics and outright thuggish behavior employed during Trump’s crackdown on migrants. I’ve assembled a handful of these videos below.

Last week, Illinois Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh was picked up and thrown to the ground by an armed ICE agent outside of one of the agency’s processing facilities.

“This was… the third time that ICE has done this to me. It is probably the most violent occasion of throwing me to the ground,” Abughazaleh told “Democracy Now” about the incident.

”If they’re willing to do that to a congressional candidate, on-camera, in front of press imagine what they are willing to do to their detainees behind boarded up windows,” she added.

In Hyattsville, Maryland on Wednesday, a photographer witnessed one ICE agent waving his gun at bystanders in broad daylight.

“I love America,” the detainee cried out in the video.

“The real thing was the brutality of it all. It’s disgusting,” Raphi Talisman, the photographer who captured the appalling scene, told NBC 4 in Washington, D.C.

At an immigration courthouse on Thursday, a federal agent shoved a woman to the floor in front of her children, as her husband was being arrested following an appearance before a judge. During the confrontation, “agents pull the hair of the woman and the girl to get them away from the man,” the New York Times reported. The children can be heard screaming in the video. Woman Thrown to Ground at Immigration Courthouse The incident also appeared to have been captured by a reporter for the right-wing social media podcaster, Tim Pool.

“You guys don’t care about anything!” the woman yelled in Spanish, according to the Times.

UPDATE: In a statement Friday, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said the officer involved “is being relieved of current duties.”

In Iowa City, Iowa, also on Thursday, Jorge Gonzalez, an employee with the downtown Bread Garden Market screamed “ayuda me” or “help me” as ICE agents wrestled him to the ground.

“Are you ICE or a cop?” an outraged bystander shouted at the officers during the incident.

A report in the Iowa City Press-Citizen stated that Gonzalez did not have a criminal record at the time of the arrest. In the video, published by the newspaper, one of the officers whipped out a taser to use on Gonzalez, who repeatedly cried out for help. The bystander, who appeared to have captured the video and identified himself as a military veteran, warned the officers not to tase Gonzalez. ICE arrest in Iowa City

“Are you going to fucking tase him? I got this on video?” the bystander exclaimed. “Racist little bastards,” the unidentified man added.

The White House has set a goal of hiring approximately ten thousand ICE officers to carry out Trump’s extreme mass deportation policy. A reporter with National Public Radio recently visited an ICE recruitment event and spoke with some of the people applying to work for the agency. One recent ICE recruit, Andrea Alexander told NPR she learned of the enlistment drive from White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s social media feed. Miller is one of the architects of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“I love Trump. I love his administration. I think he’s going to save our country,” Alexander told NPR. “They probably have to be true believers for the front line because they have to be ready to catch a lot of flak right now.” ICE Recruits Love Trump

With the specter of a government shutdown looming in Washington, Democrats finally have some leverage to slow Donald Trump’s authoritarian roll. A good place to start would be to insist that any cooperation with Republicans to fund the government must come with an immediate pause on Trump’s ICE raids, until some kind of proper oversight for the agency is restored. Congressional hearings should be held on the tactics used by officers during their enforcement activities and policies professionalizing their often amateurish behavior should be instituted before detentions are resumed. Yes, it is unlikely Trump will agree to any of this in the short-term. His aides are already signaling they are preparing to make a shutdown as grueling as possible, with plans to fire, not furlough, federal workers, a key constituency for Democrats.

“We’re going to extract maximum pain,” a senior White House official told Politico. WH shutdown "pain"

Voters, however, can do the math. Republicans control both the White House and Congress. Any shutdown will be blamed on Trump and the GOP. That is why Democrats must hold the line. Don’t blink. Just call Trump’s bluff and then extract concessions. Democratic leaders in Congress are already seeking an extension of Obamacare subsidies as part of their bargaining with Republican lawmakers. A provision temporarily halting ICE raids should be added to any stopgap measure that reopens the government.

This week’s shooting attack on an ICE processing facility in Dallas was, no doubt, an unconscionable attack on both federal employees and migrants. That spasm of violence came after ICE officials have repeatedly complained their agents face threats too, and must wear masks to avoid being doxxed or worse. Trump’s haphazard and dangerous mass deportation policy has created a climate of fear in America. Just look at the videos. Imagine three and a half more years of this. For everybody’s sake, the only option that makes sense in this moment is to freeze ICE.