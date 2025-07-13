A strange thing has happened this summer in the world of Donald Trump. It’s not the cruel and heartless ICE raids that have come back to haunt him. At least not yet. Nor has it been his brutally irresponsible budget bill that will saddle future generations with crushing debt. Nor the shameful Jan. 6 pardons, the outrageous DOGE cuts and so on. As it turns out, it appears that it’s his curious, decades-old relationship with Jeffrey Epstein that has blown up into the first major scandal of the Trump administration. Not your garden variety scandal that lasts for a few days before he distracts the public with something else. This is not that. I’m talking about a scandal that hits Trump where it hurts - his precious MAGA base. I have seen Trump up close for years and I think I know when he’s worried about something. And believe me, he’s definitely freaking out right now.

Look no further than his Truth Social post from Saturday evening. It desperately attempts to provide cover for Attorney General Pam Bondi who has all but become MAGA persona non grata over her handling of the Epstein files. Trump-world luminaries Laura Loomer and Megyn Kelly have been competing to show who wants to fire Bondi the most. No question Bondi is in trouble despite Trump’s all-caps pleading that she is doing a “FANTASTIC JOB!”

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB - SHE’S GREAT!” Trump shouts with his thumbs in this post.

Trump’s Desperate Truth

But rarely has one of his “truths” lied this hard. Trump now ridiculously describes the Epstein files as a “fake” cooked up by the Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called 'friends' are playing right into their hands," Trump writes.

For years and, specifically, throughout the 2024 campaign, Trump, JD Vance, and Kash Patel clamored for the release of the Epstein files. But with Patel leading the FBI, Trump now says he wants the director to investigate “Voter Fraud…” and the “Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020.” Rule of thumb: Trump almost always capitalizes his catnip for the base.

For days, Trump has struggled to divert the attention of his cult-like followers away from Epstein-gate with the announcement of a new investigation into former CIA director John Brennan and ex-FBI director James Comey. But the base doesn’t want summer reruns.

Another sign of this Trump freak-out? He’s even gone as far as to threaten to revoke the citizenship of Rosie O’Donnell who left the U.S. to begin a new life in Ireland but continues to live rent free in Trump’s head. I guess she really does have his goat. Call it “The Rosie Rule.” Whenever Trump attacks O’Donnell, he’s in trouble.

No, this summer the base is binging the Epstein Files. They know the truth is out there. And they’re starting to figure out they won’t find it on Truth Social. Note the more than 30 thousand replies to Saturday’s post - many of them demanding the files’ release. Trump’s most ardent supporters are fast becoming his biggest skeptics, some of whom are warning they have had enough.

“This is going to cost you so many supporters. I being one of them. I have been to multiple rallies and even was there on J6,” reads one reply, spotted by ABC’s Will Steakin. reaction to Trump’s Truth Social on Epstein

It’s not Trump’s “enemies” in the press pushing this story. It’s MAGA that wants to know what Trump may be hiding. As Trump might put it, “IT’S THE HOTTEST STORY RIGHT NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”