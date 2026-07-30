Former senior Trump official and current Defiance News chief Miles Taylor is heading a new effort to pursue Donald Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein just as the issue is thrust back to the fore by the defeat of Trump’s AG nominee.

Taylor is launching the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Bookmobile, a traveling evidence locker containing all 3.5 million pages of the Epstein Files.

The truck is a mobile version of the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in New York City that has created a tsunami of buzz and attention around the files.

Mr. Taylor spread the word on CNN this week in an interview with Laura Coates — back when Blanche was still an active, live nominee.

Coates asked Taylor “what your decision-making process was” in launching the bookmobile:

COATES: One of the reasons people might be skeptical about his vulnerability to humiliation is because people are still wondering about the conversation between himself and Ghislaine Maxwell. Many people thought it was outrageous for a sitting deputy attorney general in his position to go there essentially by himself and then have a person convicted from what she has been convicted of be moved into sort of a prison camp of sorts. I wonder what your decision-making process was in evaluating Todd Blanche, but also deciding to do this bookmobile essentially that's happening right now, this Epstein mobile, which is essentially files in a bookmobile carrying 3.5 million pages for people to read for themselves exactly what's in them, not rely on sound bites or cherry- picked strategic statements that people want you to hear. Tell me about that and why.



TAYLOR: Seeing the volume of the files printed has an impact on you. To a lot of folks, this feels like an intangible. The media talks about the Epstein files. Does it matter? Look, I'll tell you, having worked in that guy's administration for two and a half years, nothing has better exemplified his corrupt tendencies than what we've seen with the Epstein files and that cover-up.



Then you see all 3.5 million in person. I've watched survivors cry in the presence of those files. I've seen strangers from the street come in and do the same thing at the pop-up in New York. We felt like Americans all across the country should see for themselves and to be reminded in the coming months and be reminded this week as Todd Blanche faces his nomination what the totality of this cover-up is and what still remains unreleased.



In fact, at this moment, Laura, people can go to trumpepsteinbookmobile.com, see what cities this is going to be headed to, vote for the cities that this should go to so that they can make up their own minds about what this means, what it says about Donald Trump, what it says about his movement, and what has happened to justice in this country.

Taylor and the survivors behind the project launched the bookmobile on Friday in DC with a live event:

You can read more, request a stop, and support the bookmobile here.