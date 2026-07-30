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Terra Crews's avatar
Terra Crews
2h

I hope this makes a difference with the public when it comes time to vote! This administration is deplorable and so morally corrupt to have allowed this investigation to continue without unveiling the people involved and indicting them!

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Leslie Gottshall-Decker's avatar
Leslie Gottshall-Decker
2h

I hope this is successful!! There needs to be more of these around. I was going to suggest Portland, Oregon, but Portland supports the survivors. It needs to overrun those red states, the ones that really need to see what really happened, and those places where some of the perpetrators live for their neighbors to see what they’re really like.

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