As we reported in this morning’s JAMM, MAGA influencers and accused sex criminals Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals on 59 charges in the United Kingdom. TMZ caught the perp walk.

The Crown Prosecution Service released a statement detailing the charges, which bring the total number of counts against the brothers to 59:

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring further charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate in relation to four further victims. The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. The CPS has decided to prosecute Tristan Tate, 38, with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The offending is alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. The suspects were arrested by the US Marshal Service in the United States of America on July 18, 2026. Following their arrest in the US, prosecutors will be seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges and the further charges which we have decided to prosecute.

Andrew Tate is a self-professed “misogynist” and influencer who was arrested in Romania in 2023 on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime, and again in 2024 on suspicion of rape and sex trafficking from a years-old UK incident — charges Tate denies.

But he also has a raft of connections to Donald Trump — both official and unofficial.