The Jim Acosta Show

James Comey pleads not guilty in federal court in political prosecution. Our coverage with Glenn Kirschner, Olivia Troye, and Miles Taylor.

Jim Acosta
,
Miles Taylor
,
Olivia of Troye
, and
Glenn Kirschner
Oct 08, 2025
