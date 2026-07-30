Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a late July Thursday that saw the Trump gang take multiple beatings. Time is running out. Let’s f-ing go!

Breaking Blanche Bombshell: Things got dramatic Wednesday when Trump Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche got shut out of a meeting with holdout Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) while survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein showed up at Cornyn’s office to oppose Blanche.

On Wednesday evening, Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he was canceling a vote on Blanche’s nomination in the Judiciary Committee, as Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) remained “no” votes over the IRS settlement.

Cornyn Basks: The Texas senator was the center of attention on cable news after he dumped out of the Blanche meeting, talking tough now that he’s out of favor with Trump.

But don’t count on him or Thune to hold the line — you better believe they’re looking for a way to say “yes.”

Comey Probe Revelations Explode In Trump’s Face: New filings from Comey’s team show unprecedented interference and extra-sketchy tactics that make you want to throw Tarmac Meeting headlines at every silent MAGA politician and media member:

One Secret Service message cited in the filing from that day said that “the # 3 guy at DOJ ‘wanted to ping the cellphone’” of Mr. Comey using an exigent circumstances request, referring to a legal process typically deployed in fast-moving emergency investigations where court orders may take too long because someone could be in danger.

Fauci Follies Hit Rock Bottom: We covered Dr. Anthony Fauci and his attorney smacking Republicans around at their Explosive Diary-uh show hearing, which dominated the news on Wednesday.

The low point was Sen. Bernie Moreno showboating by dropping an F-bomb on a man he knew could not respond:

Who the fuck did you think you were?

Dipshit RFK Jr. Validates Fauci’s Blistering Rant: In case you doubted whether Fauci was right to say this was a bad-faith entrapment stunt, RFK posts a meme illustrating just that.

Quote Of The Day: Can they even hear themselves?

There is nothing lower than that—getting rich while other people are suffering

The Fauci Diary They Didn’t Want You To See: NOTUS highlights Fauci’s notes about comforting heinous Trump henchperson Stephen Miller’s wife as the couple freaked out over COVID:

“I am calling katie frequently to check on her couple time per day. She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone,” Fauci wrote in an entry dated May 9, 2020.

There’s Always A Tweet: Charlie Kirk, before he was killed, wrote “Fauci for Prison.”

Trump Craters Stock Market: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Wednesday as Trump’s war sends oil soaring and inflation keeps the Fed from cutting interest rates.

But did any of the reporters at Trump’s photo op ask him about the market plunge?