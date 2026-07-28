Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a late-July Tuesday that is JAMM-packed with news you can use. Let’s jump right in.

‘Quiet Piggy!’ Moment Of The Day: Trump called CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs “stupid” during an exchange aboard Air Force One en route to Michigan:

Reporter (Jennifer Jacobs): On the Senate on the SAVE Act, why do you want the U.S. Senate to stay in town? Shouldn’t they be out across the country? Trump: What a stupid question. Reporter: Should they be out and be campaigning though? Trump: What a stupid question. Jennifer had asked such a stupid— She’s a smart person. I knew her all the way back in the Iowa days when she said Trump’s going to win. And boy was she right.

It is genuinely stunning that Trump is so thirsty for validation that he’s got an eleven-year-old semi-positive Jennifer Jacobs take at the ready.

Reporter Sends Trump Glitching With Simple Question: Where’s the money going, Don?

Q: There's some reports that the United States has taken in $13 billion from Venezuela. What where is that money going? Trump: That will happen with Iran also. Q: Where is the money going? Trump: Running the country.

And The Rest: While the media obsesses about ten-year-old Biden audiotapes, Trump dropped an egg carton’s worth of incoherent gaffes that Aaron Rupar compiled from a 13-minute gaggle.

‘Pedophile Protector!’ Donald Trump Gets Smacked Down During Speech: An attendee at Trump’s Michigan White House event-cum-campaign rally went viral for screaming at Trump, who hurled back a snappy rejoinder — if it had been 1952:

He’s a communist!

Speaking Of Pedophiles: