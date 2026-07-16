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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
28m

I personally am NOT going to watch anything he says because I don't care if it's 8:00pm or 9:00pm I would sooner watch something on PBS or read a book than listen to the lies that he intends to spew to the Nation about unsafe elections. I truly consider that election tampering from the very beginning!

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VKent's avatar
VKent
24m

I feel like I’m in a nightmare and can’t wake up! What is wrong with all these crazy people????

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