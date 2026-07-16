Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a JAMMin’ Thursday morning. Grab your coffee, tea, or a flick of my Bic and let’s jump in.

Hearing Problems Part One: Jay Clayton, Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, flamed out spectacularly in his confirmation hearing.

We’ll have more on this later, but here’s the moment that’s getting the most buzz — Sen. Jon Ossoff confronting his refusal to say President Biden beat Trump:

Ossoff: Who won the 2020 election?



Clayton: I’m not going to get into that with you.



Ossoff: Isn't it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president's delusions?

Smells Like Mean Spirit: Secretary of Weird Pete Hegseth dropped a video heralding “The High-T Department of War,” and announcing the military will test testosterone levels annually, and offer free testosterone replacement therapy.

As one proposed X Community Note editor pointed out, “This is gender-affirming care, which Republicans like Hegseth have sought to ban or restrict in most cases.”

That note is still pending.

This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement, it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capability, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight. We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation.

Hearing Problems Part Two: Our friend Aaron Rupar put together some lowlights of Dr. Erica Schwartz’s confirmation hearing as Trump’s pick for CDC Director.

HASSAN: If RFK Jr ordered you to stop promoting the flu vaccine during a deadly flu season, would you? SCHWARTZ: We have to prioritize what we can focus on-- HASSAN: This isn't a hypothetical. RFK Jr in the middle of a deadly flu outbreak directed the CDC to stop all promotion of the flu vaccine. So would you stop promoting it if ordered to? SCHWARTZ: I don't speak in hypotheticals-- HASSAN: This isn't a hypothetical! It happened

Hearing Problems Part Three — Blanche Kashes Out: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse triggered Blanche with an “obnoxious question” about FBI Director Kash Patel:

WHITEHOUSE: How long do you intend to put up with that Kash Patel character? Are you good with his airplane jaunts, are you confident he’s not drinking on the job, are you sure none of his travel is a pretext for vacation activities, like visiting girlfriends? Are you sure he knows what he’s doing? BLANCHE: That’s an extraordinarily obnoxious question. I have full faith in Director Patel WHITEHOUSE: Great. You get to own that.

‘I Gasped!’ Jim Acosta And Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels Stunned By Trump AG Pick’s Gaffe: Jim and Jess reacted to Todd Blanche’s Freudian truth bomb, each of them saying they gasped when Blanche blurted out “I’m his lawyer.”

JIM ACOSTA: I don’t know if any of you gasped. I gasped! Because it was such a telling moment when Todd Blanche said that he was Trump’s lawyer. He said, “I’m his lawyer.”. We should listen to that one, play that one again, really. Because I just, to me, it sums up the whole thing. ACTING AG TODD BLANCHE: (VIDEO CLIP) JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, I mean, that was so telling. JESS MICHAELS: Such a perfect, flawless slip, right? It was, yeah, we all gasped. We all gasped. And we had a Blanche bingo going, of things we wouldn’t hear, going in the group chat. One percent, only one percent of the files was on it. If he lied, I mean, there was, it was just reclaiming my time. We had a bunch of things on our Blanche Bingo. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, and I’m surprised and nobody jumped up and said bingo in the middle of the hearing JESS MICHAELS: We so wanted to, you know, at least one of us get bingo. JIM ACOSTA: But I mean, it does hammer home a point, which is that he has been acting like Donald Trump’s defense lawyer on a whole multitude of issues.

Insane Trump Lie Of The Day: It’s a three-fer, attacking President Joe Biden, DEI, and trans people with a wildly false claim about the CHIP Act:

Trump: The CHIPS Act…. if you weren't transgender as an example, you didn't qualify, so they get the money, they look all over for transgender people to run the company, they couldn't find them. They weren't into the chip making business, I guess, right? They had other things on their mind.

From The Dear Leader Files — Self-Pleasuring Edition: This clip of Trump calling himself “cute” — twice — to Fox reporter Ed Lawrence is giving “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” meets North Korea. He was asked about the hideous new “gold” dollar:

I'm very honored. It's cute. Not a bad picture. It’s very cute. It was very unusual, but I was honored by it.

‘Do Not Let That Madman Put His Crazy Election Lies On National Television!’: And finally, we are hours away from Trump’s speech, which makes this the perfect time to share Jim’s callout — naming names — to the news networks who have to choose whether to air it live:

JIM ACOSTA: We’re in this Orwellian 1984 moment where the party will tell you what the truth is. You can’t use your own eyes and ears anymore. The party will you what’s true. The party would tell you that there’s been vandalism down at the Reflecting Pool. The party tell you there has been election fraud in this country and voting fraud in this county when there hasn’t been at any significant level ever in modern times. But Donald Trump is going to try to go on prime time television on Thursday night and he is going to try to tell you that there’s a 350 foot gash in our election system in this country. And it is up to the networks of this country, and I’m looking at you, all of those broadcast networks, I’m look at you, all of cable news networks. Do not let that madman put his crazy election lies on national television in prime time! Don’t do it! You will be selling out the American people -- you will selling out everybody around the world -- if you allow Donald Trump to peddle his crazy bullshit election lies on national television. And I think if he’s gonna put his money where his mouth is, he should invite the press to come over and look at the claims that he’s making and investigate them and look at them before ever putting them on national TV. He should not be able to just walk in to the Oval Office, sit down in front of a camera and start spewing these lies. And if they try to do something too cute by half, And say, oh, he’s going to talk about Iran and then pivot to election stuff. The networks should not fall for that bullshit either. And Fox, I’m looking at you. You already got sued out the yin yang for peddling Trump’s election lies in 2020. Are you really going to do it again? Are you going to-- I thought it was part of your settlement that you weren’t supposed to do that anymore. I thought you weren’t suppose to do anymore. But are you going to do Fox? Are you gonna do that CBS? Are you going to do that, Bari Weiss? Are you gonna peddle Donald Trump’s election lies? And that’s what this is all about. We cannot make his lies our lies. We cannot his bullshit our bullshit. We don’t want his bullshit. We don’t want his explosive diarrhea to become our explosive diarrhea. Enough is enough! We’ve had enough of his lies. We’ve have enough of this bullshit. Explosive and non-explosive.

Timing: Trump’s schedule is busy today.

We’ll see you this afternoon with all of the latest developments, plus Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb.

In the meantime, let’s JAMM!