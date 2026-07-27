Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on the morning after a wild weekend that was dominated by Donald Trump’s insanity. We’ll have more to come on the WHCD, but here’s a taste as we dive in.

The Last Supper — Er — WHC Dinner?: The White House Correspondents’ Association held a do-over WHC Dinner on Friday at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC that was such a disaster, even Peter Baker is concerned.

We’ve been saying for a long time that this thing needs to be put out of its misery — maybe this is the kill shot. But don’t bet on it, especially after you see our most outrageous lowlights.

Handling Trump With The Grace He Doesn’t Deserve: The most despicable part of Trump’s speech — and that’s saying a lot — was his attack on Kaitlan Collins and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. We’ll have more on it later, but it was a witless, bigoted, misogynistic, mean-spirited rant that strained the boundaries of even Trump’s tininess:

Collins — who won an award for Excellence Under Deadline Pressure — posted some photos from the dinner, and a slide that said it all with a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

Trump Crashes Out After WHCD Bomb — Spews Explosive Social Media Diarrhea: Donald Trump’s insanity was on full display as he posted dozens of deranged bits of AI slop that exposed his rotting racist Boomer brain. Here’s a quick sampling of the madness.

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Hold My Beer!: The White House account saw Trump’s slop and tried to outdo him