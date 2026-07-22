Welcome to the Jim Acosta Morning Memo on another muggy Hump Day, and another Trump Day. And who knew Senator Kennedy would speak for all of us by saying, “Guys, we need straight answers.” Yes, please! Let’s get to it!

Trump Minimizes Troop Deaths — And Blames Other Troops For Them: In an Oval Office photo op with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, Trump described the attacks that likely killed four American servicemembers as something that “slipped through.”

He also blamed unnamed “operators” — presumably servicemembers who operate missile defenses that he impersonates in rally skits — for the deaths.

Iran did slip something through in Jordan, and if we had other operators, would not happened—unfortunately, when you let other people do your job it doesn't work out so well…

Trump also diminished the Iran War casualties by posting another one of those listicles comparing it to other wars:

Afghanistan War: 20 years, 2,000 DEAD.

Iraq War: 9 years, 4,600 DEAD.

Vietnam War: 19 years and 5 months, 58,220 DEAD.

Korean War: 3 years and 1 month, 36,574 DEAD.

Venezuela War: 1 day, 0 DEAD.

Iran Military Conflict: 4 months, 18 DEAD.

The ALL CAPS is for dignity.

Trump Blames Immigrants For NY Attack — Committed By US Vet: In the same photo op, Trump said, of the attack, “Well, this is what's happening with the people that they're allowed to come into our country. They shouldn't have allowed them to come in.”

The attack was committed by U.S.-born Army veteran Andrew Arrabaca of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

The Toddler-In-Chief Lashes Out: Trump attacked ABC’s Mary Bruce — a frequent target — when she pressed him on the Iran War with the classic “Oh yeah? Shows what YOU know” gambit, insisting there’s secret begging going on.

Mary Bruce: There are no signs that Iran intends to stop fighting—so, what is the plan? Trump: How do you know that? Do you know something that I don’t know? Mary Bruce: They continue to attack our allies and kill Americans. Trump: They want to meet desperately to try and end it because they're getting decimated. You don't get that when you listen to your fake station. You don’t know anything.

‘Nevermind!’ (Gilda Radner Reference): After making a big stinking deal about China in his Electile Dysfunction speech, Trump pulled an Emily Litella and said he’s not going to do anything about it.

Q: Are you planning on putting any pressure or consequences on China for what you announced about them meddling in the 2020? Trump: It took place a long time ago. I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then, but look, they, they do things and we do things to them. I'll be honest, we do things for them too.

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